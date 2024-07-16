PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $182.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.27.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.69 and a 200-day moving average of $169.95. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

