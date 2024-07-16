Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) PT Raised to $19.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PWP opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

