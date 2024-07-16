Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.52

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 397711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 534,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 381,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 521,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

