Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 9,133,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 39,704,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

