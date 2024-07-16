PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PG&E worth $30,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 64,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,601,811. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

