Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,288,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,136,000 after acquiring an additional 347,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 114,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,973. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

