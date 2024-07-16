Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,288,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,136,000 after buying an additional 347,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,355. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

