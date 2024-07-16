Piper Sandler Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $14.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Asana Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The company had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,443 shares of company stock worth $1,101,976 over the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

