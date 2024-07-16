Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Plains GP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 102,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

