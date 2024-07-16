Porvair plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Porvair Stock Down 0.6 %

PRV opened at GBX 642 ($8.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £297.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,834.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 663.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 643.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Porvair has a 52 week low of GBX 522 ($6.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 745.70 ($9.67).

Get Porvair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($34,171.96). Company insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.37) price target on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRV

Porvair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.