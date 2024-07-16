Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.
