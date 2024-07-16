Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

