PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several research firms recently commented on PRCT. Truist Financial raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,482 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

