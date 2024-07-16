PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.
Several research firms recently commented on PRCT. Truist Financial raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
