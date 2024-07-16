ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 198,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 764,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,536.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $70,331.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $41,259.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,476 shares of company stock valued at $113,622. Insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProKidney by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

