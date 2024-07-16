Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.46. 3,417,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,855. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

