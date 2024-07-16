QITMEER NETWORK Price Reaches $0.0193 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 7% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $133,290.13 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01950829 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $109,690.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

