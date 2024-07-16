QITMEER NETWORK Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $130,882.49 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01950829 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $109,690.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars.

