QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,159 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,751,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

