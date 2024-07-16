QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,239 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. 1,377,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

