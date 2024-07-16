QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,047 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. 595,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,820. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $62.73 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

