QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

Reliance Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.76. 198,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.20. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. Reliance’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.