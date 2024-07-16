QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.23. 1,603,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,265. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.51.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.22.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

