QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,730,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,875,000 after buying an additional 267,759 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,618,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,279,000 after buying an additional 74,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,889,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,572,000 after buying an additional 112,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,590. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

