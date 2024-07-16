QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,869 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.0% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. 10,016,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,759,046. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

