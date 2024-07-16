QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,976 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,257,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

