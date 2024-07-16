QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $74.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.