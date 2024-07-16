QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,600,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,542 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 249,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,491. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

