QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $10.02 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in HSBC by 40.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $789.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 899,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.