QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. 590,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,170. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDR

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.