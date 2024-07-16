QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 18.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $27,895,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AEE traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 929,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,138. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

