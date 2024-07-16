QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $373,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HP by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,522,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278,210 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 20.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

