QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 8.0 %

BLDR traded up $12.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.44. 2,722,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,494. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

