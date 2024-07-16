QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.44. The company had a trading volume of 706,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,349. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $488.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.62.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.