QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DTE stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.70. 1,113,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.