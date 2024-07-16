QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,247 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 8,413,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

