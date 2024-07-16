QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $395.02. 153,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,084. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.94 and a 200 day moving average of $376.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

