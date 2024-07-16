Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,388 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Entergy by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.47. 1,331,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

