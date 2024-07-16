Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 1,159,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,117. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

VinFast Auto ( NASDAQ:VFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

