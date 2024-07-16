Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,417 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

