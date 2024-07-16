Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,337 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Evolent Health Stock Up 12.8 %

EVH stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 4,442,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

