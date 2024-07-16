Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 218.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,816,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,985.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 846,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,499,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,204,121. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

