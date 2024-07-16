Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.13 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 37.9% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Roblox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,744. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,188,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,221 shares of company stock worth $10,951,185. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

