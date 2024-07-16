Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.16 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 72,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.53. 1,210,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,050. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.29 and a 200 day moving average of $250.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

