Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.44 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,217 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.96. 2,606,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,631. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

