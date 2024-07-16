Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $805,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $124.00. 2,180,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,928. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

