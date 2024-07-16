Qsemble Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $77,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $20.72 on Tuesday, hitting $876.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,012. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $849.76 and a 200-day moving average of $793.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

