Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $253,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PATH shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 7,994,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

