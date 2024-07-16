Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. 2,678,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

