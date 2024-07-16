Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 429 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,374. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $212.39 and a 12-month high of $274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $245.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.