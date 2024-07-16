Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,364 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE OLN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 1,068,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,125. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

