Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,746. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.



